The Week contest: Plot twist

Graves.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
September 3, 2021

This week's question: An empty family crypt in a Los Angeles cemetery that sits directly adjacent to the graves of Hugh Hefner and Marilyn Monroe is up for auction, with bids starting at $2 million. In seven words or fewer, please write a real estate listing aimed at people who are eager to spend eternity in this celebrity packed neighborhood.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Angry geezers

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Plot twist" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 14. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 24 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept. 17. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

