The Week contest: Plot twist

This week's question: An empty family crypt in a Los Angeles cemetery that sits directly adjacent to the graves of Hugh Hefner and Marilyn Monroe is up for auction, with bids starting at $2 million. In seven words or fewer, please write a real estate listing aimed at people who are eager to spend eternity in this celebrity packed neighborhood.

