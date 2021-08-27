Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

The Week contest: Angry geezers

Larry David.

Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
August 27, 2021

This week's question:  Larry David, 74, and celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz, 82, got into an angry argument at a Martha's Vineyard general store, with the Seinfeld creator calling Dershowitz "disgusting" for aiding former President Trump's impeachment defense. If a TV network were to create a comic reality show featuring David and Dershowitz debating politics in various public places, what should it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Beast battle

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Angry geezers" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 31. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 10 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept. 3. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Recommended

6 homes for golf enthusiasts
Home.
Feature

6 homes for golf enthusiasts

The Week contest: Beast battle
Kangaroo.
Feature

The Week contest: Beast battle

The week's best parenting advice: August 19, 2021
Free-range kids.
Parenting advice

The week's best parenting advice: August 19, 2021

Most Popular

Naked baby chasing money on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover sues band
1991 Nirvana album cover &quot;Nevermind&quot;
Isn't it Ironic

Naked baby chasing money on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' album cover sues band

Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol.
capitol riot aftermath

Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California

Judge orders pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood to take legal education classes
Sidney Powell
sanctions

Judge orders pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood to take legal education classes