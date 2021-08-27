The Week contest: Angry geezers

This week's question: Larry David, 74, and celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz, 82, got into an angry argument at a Martha's Vineyard general store, with the Seinfeld creator calling Dershowitz "disgusting" for aiding former President Trump's impeachment defense. If a TV network were to create a comic reality show featuring David and Dershowitz debating politics in various public places, what should it be titled?

