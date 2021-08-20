Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Beast battle

Kangaroo.

jodie777/iStock

byThe Week Staff
August 20, 2021

This week's question: A YouGov survey found that Americans are an average 7.8 percentage points more confident than Brits that they could beat various animals in a one-on-one fight, including a medium-size dog, a chimpanzee, a kangaroo, and a goose. If a TV network were to create a reality show in which overconfident Americans go toe-to-toe with various angry beasts, what should it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Beast battle" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 24. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 3 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 27. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week. 

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

