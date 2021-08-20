The Week contest: Beast battle

This week's question: A YouGov survey found that Americans are an average 7.8 percentage points more confident than Brits that they could beat various animals in a one-on-one fight, including a medium-size dog, a chimpanzee, a kangaroo, and a goose. If a TV network were to create a reality show in which overconfident Americans go toe-to-toe with various angry beasts, what should it be titled?

