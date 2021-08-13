The Week contest: Pork shortage

This week's question: Bacon could soon be both scarce and expensive in California, because only 4 percent of the nation's pig farmers currently comply with new state animal-welfare rules. In seven words or fewer, please come up with a suitably apocalyptic headline for a tabloid story about California's impending shortage of bacon, sausages, and chops.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Striking out

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Pork shortage" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 17. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 27 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 20. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.