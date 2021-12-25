Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

6 homes in desert towns

It doesn't hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
December 25, 2021

Tucson 

Home

Courtesy image

Cowboy and rancher Charles DeBaud built Sabino Ranch in 1917. The three-bedroom restored home features beamed ceilings, exposed walls, a fireplace, an office, and a main bedroom with river views. 

Home

The Week

The 15-acre property includes a two-bedroom adobe guesthouse; shop with office and carport; pool with spa and pool house; stables; two covered paddocks; riding ring; organic garden; and views of the Catalina Mountains. $2,250,000, Curt Stinson and Sara Hersha, Engel & Völkers Tucson, (520) 954-5800

Palm Springs, California 

Home

Courtesy image

This 1976 Georgian Colonial–style townhouse stands in the foothills in Old Las Palmas. The home has travertine and hardwood floors, exposed-beam cedar ceilings, a living room with stone fireplace, a wet bar, a chef's kitchen, and four en suite bedrooms, including an owner's suite with spa bathroom with fireplace, soaking tub, and steam shower. 

Home

Courtesy image

The south-facing property features a full-size tennis court, pool, and mountain views. $4,550,000. Marc Lange, Desert Sotheby's International Realty, (760) 834-5484

Moab, Utah 

Home

Courtesy image

Red Moon Lodge was custom-built for energy-efficient, sustainable desert living. Currently a bed and breakfast, the 20-sided solar-powered house features a ground-floor library, breakfast room, and four en suite bedrooms, and two upstairs suites, including the owner's. 

Home

Courtesy image

On the 6.3-acre property are cottonwood trees, spring-fed koi pond, yoga barn, greenhouse, and second home with vaulted ceiling, two wood decks, hot tub, and views of the La Sal Mountains and Moab Rim. $3,300,000. Angela Houghton, BHHS Utah Properties, (435) 260-0700

Scottsdale, Arizona 

Home

Phil Johnson/ProVisuals Media

Perched above the Renegade Golf Course at Desert Mountain, this three-bedroom home has views of the valley, mountains, city lights, and 18th fairway. Inside are limestone floors, tray ceilings, an elevator, dual office, sauna, 900-bottle wine room, guest suite with handicap-accessible bathroom, and living room with telescoping doors opening to the patio. 

Home

Phil Johnson/ProVisuals Media

Outside are desert landscaping, a pool, spa, built-in grill, fire pit, and guest casita. $4,500,000. Kathy Reed, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (480) 262-1284

Bend, Oregon

Home

Courtesy image

Set in the high desert, this modern farmhouse looks out on Mount Bachelor and the Cascade Range. The five-bedroom home features beamed ceilings, an open layout, a gourmet kitchen, a home office, a primary suite with spa bathroom with soaking tub and heated floor, and a covered outdoor family room with fireplace. 

Home

Courtesy image

The property includes an expansive lawn, RV garage, sport court, and 19-foot pool with spa. $4,450,000. Bryant Green, The Hasson Company/Luxury Portfolio International, (541) 408-2626

Silver City, New Mexico

Home

Courtesy image

This three-bedroom adobe house stands on six desert acres studded with boulders, oak, and pine. Architect and contractor–built, the home has a metal roof, brick floors, arched doors, exposed vigas, skylights, custom-tiled kitchen, and two primary suites on separate sides of the building, each with walk-in closet and private patio.

Home

Courtesy image

The grounds are landscaped with drought-tolerant plants, pathways, and a koi pond, and include a three-car garage. $525,000. Nikki O'Connell, Hacienda Realty, (575) 574-7422

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

