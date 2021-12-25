6 homes in desert towns

Tucson

Cowboy and rancher Charles DeBaud built Sabino Ranch in 1917. The three-bedroom restored home features beamed ceilings, exposed walls, a fireplace, an office, and a main bedroom with river views.

The 15-acre property includes a two-bedroom adobe guesthouse; shop with office and carport; pool with spa and pool house; stables; two covered paddocks; riding ring; organic garden; and views of the Catalina Mountains. $2,250,000, Curt Stinson and Sara Hersha, Engel & Völkers Tucson, (520) 954-5800

Palm Springs, California

This 1976 Georgian Colonial–style townhouse stands in the foothills in Old Las Palmas. The home has travertine and hardwood floors, exposed-beam cedar ceilings, a living room with stone fireplace, a wet bar, a chef's kitchen, and four en suite bedrooms, including an owner's suite with spa bathroom with fireplace, soaking tub, and steam shower.

The south-facing property features a full-size tennis court, pool, and mountain views. $4,550,000. Marc Lange, Desert Sotheby's International Realty, (760) 834-5484

Moab, Utah

Red Moon Lodge was custom-built for energy-efficient, sustainable desert living. Currently a bed and breakfast, the 20-sided solar-powered house features a ground-floor library, breakfast room, and four en suite bedrooms, and two upstairs suites, including the owner's.

On the 6.3-acre property are cottonwood trees, spring-fed koi pond, yoga barn, greenhouse, and second home with vaulted ceiling, two wood decks, hot tub, and views of the La Sal Mountains and Moab Rim. $3,300,000. Angela Houghton, BHHS Utah Properties, (435) 260-0700

Scottsdale, Arizona

Perched above the Renegade Golf Course at Desert Mountain, this three-bedroom home has views of the valley, mountains, city lights, and 18th fairway. Inside are limestone floors, tray ceilings, an elevator, dual office, sauna, 900-bottle wine room, guest suite with handicap-accessible bathroom, and living room with telescoping doors opening to the patio.

Outside are desert landscaping, a pool, spa, built-in grill, fire pit, and guest casita. $4,500,000. Kathy Reed, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (480) 262-1284

Bend, Oregon

Set in the high desert, this modern farmhouse looks out on Mount Bachelor and the Cascade Range. The five-bedroom home features beamed ceilings, an open layout, a gourmet kitchen, a home office, a primary suite with spa bathroom with soaking tub and heated floor, and a covered outdoor family room with fireplace.

The property includes an expansive lawn, RV garage, sport court, and 19-foot pool with spa. $4,450,000. Bryant Green, The Hasson Company/Luxury Portfolio International, (541) 408-2626

Silver City, New Mexico

This three-bedroom adobe house stands on six desert acres studded with boulders, oak, and pine. Architect and contractor–built, the home has a metal roof, brick floors, arched doors, exposed vigas, skylights, custom-tiled kitchen, and two primary suites on separate sides of the building, each with walk-in closet and private patio.

The grounds are landscaped with drought-tolerant plants, pathways, and a koi pond, and include a three-car garage. $525,000. Nikki O'Connell, Hacienda Realty, (575) 574-7422

