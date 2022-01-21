Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Date for days

COVID romance.

VioletaStoimenova/iStock

byThe Week Staff
January 21, 2022

This week's question: A woman in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou went to a man's house for a blind date — and found herself stuck there for days because of a sudden COVID lockdown. The man wasn't a great conversationalist, she reported, and his cooking was "mediocre." If Hollywood were to make a rom-com about love blossoming during lockdown, what should the film be titled?

Click here to see the result of last week's contest: Crying foul 

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Lockdown love" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 25. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 4 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Jan. 28. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

