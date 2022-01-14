Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Crying foul

An angry woman.

fizkes/iStock

byThe Week Staff
January 14, 2022

This week's question: The Wall Street Journal reports that stressed-out Americans' use of foul language has exploded during the pandemic, partly because Zoom calls from home encouraged more casual conversation. If a self-help author were to write a book of tips on how to express pandemic frustration through creative cursing, what profanity-free title could it have?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Swear away" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 18. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Jan. 28 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Jan. 21. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

