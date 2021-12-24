The Week contest: Sacked on Zoom

This week's question: The CEO of online mortgage lender Better.com has been accused of conducting the worst ever mass layoff, after he told 900 workers on a Zoom call that he had some "not great news" and that he would try not to cry. If a business consultant were to write a book of tips on how to fire people by Zoom, what should it be titled?

