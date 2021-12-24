Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Sacked on Zoom

December 24, 2021

This week's question: The CEO of online mortgage lender Better.com has been accused of conducting the worst ever mass layoff, after he told 900 workers on a Zoom call that he had some "not great news" and that he would try not to cry. If a business consultant were to write a book of tips on how to fire people by Zoom, what should it be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Zoom out" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 11. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Jan. 21 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Jan. 14. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

