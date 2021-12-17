Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Stolen youth

College.

leightrail/iStock

byThe Week Staff
December 17, 2021

This week's question: A 48-year-old woman has pled guilty to fraud after she stole her daughter's identity and used it to enroll in a Missouri college — passing for two years as a typical undergrad and even dating younger men. If a movie studio were to make a comedy about this imposter's college adventures, what should it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Pillow fight

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "College days" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Dec. 21. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 31 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Dec. 24. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

