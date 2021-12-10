The Week contest: Pillow fight

This week's question: A new combat sport, pillow fighting, will soon debut on pay-per-view TV. Competitors at the Pillow Fight Championship in Florida will batter each other with queen-size pillows made from nylon. If Hollywood were to make a Rocky-like movie about one pillow fighter's quest for glory in the ring, what could it be titled?

