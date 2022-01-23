Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
6 homes for bungalow living

byThe Week Staff
January 23, 2022

Los Angeles 

The update of this 1915 two-bedroom Craftsman in Venice Beach preserved many historic details. The home has the original dark wood trim, cabinetry, doors, windows, and arches; a bathroom and kitchen finished with period tile; and connected dining and living rooms. 

A brick-and-stone backyard leads to a second bungalow with bed, bath, and attached one-car garage; the boardwalk, beach, and stylish Abbot Kinney Boulevard are steps away. $1,799,000. Mimi Kim, Dilbeck Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International (818) 934-1238

Houston 

Built in 1926, this three-bedroom bungalow in the historic Norhill district has been extensively renovated. The house features hardwood floors; arched doorways; a modern kitchen; dining and living rooms; two first-floor bedrooms, including a master with en suite bath; and a second-floor bedroom convertible to an office or game room. 

Outside are lawns, mature trees, garden beds, a back deck, a front porch, and a one-car garage. $750,000. David Atkins, Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty (713) 582-5111

Belmar, New Jersey

This four-bedroom beach cottage is being sold fully furnished. Built in 1903, the house has been updated with modern conveniences, including new HVAC, and has hardwood floors, French windows, a bay window, an enclosed front porch with ample seating, and a front deck with a picnic table. 

The property, two blocks from the beach and boardwalk, includes an outdoor shower, a shed, and parking for four cars. $865,000. Jerry Brennan, Coldwell Banker Realty, (732) 449-0557

East Haven, Connecticut 

The windows and patio of this two-bedroom bungalow offer sunrise-to-sunset views of Long Island Sound. The house, built in 1922 and completely renovated, features a modern kitchen with marble counters and island seating opening to a dining area and large living room. 

On the lot are an outdoor shower and a deck leading right to the water's edge; sandy beaches and Lighthouse Point Park are minutes away. $637,000. Joe Piscitelli, Coldwell Banker Realty, (203) 982-3511

Hana, Hawaii 

This 4.3-acre self-sustaining Maui estate includes a one-bedroom main bungalow and one-bedroom guesthouse, both with ocean views, and two-bedroom caretaker's cottage. The bungalow has custom koa woodwork, hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, open layout, and an enclosed deck; the guesthouse has vaulted redwood ceilings. 

The grounds are planted with tropical flowers and fruit trees and organic vegetable garden, and include an equipment building, workshop, stable, and horse barn. $2,750,000. Dan Omer, Island Sotheby's International Realty (808) 281-2100

Nashville 

This one-bedroom cottage was built in 1920. The home has been renovated and features a kitchen with Bertazzoni appliances and quartz counters, a main room with loft and murphy bed for guests, a primary bedroom with walk-in closet with washer and dryer, and a front porch. 

The lot includes a front lawn, path, and garden bed, back patio, and two-car garage and is walking distance to Germantown and Salemtown. $595,000. Kimberly Dougher, Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty (615) 414-9754

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

