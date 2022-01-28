The Week contest: Going with the floe

This week's question: A Canadian woman took a moment to snap some selfies as her car began sinking through ice on a frozen river and rescuers struggled to save her. In seven words or fewer, write a caption for her rather unusual selfie (See Tabloids, p.12).

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Ice selfie" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 1. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 11issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb 4. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.