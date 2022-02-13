Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

6 glamorous New York City apartments

It doesn't hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
February 13, 2022

Carnegie Hill, Manhattan 

Home

Courtesy image

The Gatsby, built in 1924, stands in a historic district one block from Central Park. This four-bedroom condo, renovated and currently owned by James de Givenchy, a scion of the French fashion house, and his wife, Gina, has hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, crown-molding, and custom built-ins throughout; gourmet kitchen; living-dining room; library; and three full bathrooms. 

Home

Courtesy image

Building amenities include a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, fitness room, and bicycle storage. $4,000,000. Matthew Cohen, Brown Harris Stevens, (201) 410-5496

Long Island City, Queens 

Home

Courtesy image

This three-bedroom penthouse in the former Eagle Electric Factory has starred in several television series. The two-story home features 13-foot ceilings, oversize encased windows with electric blinds, architectural staircase, chef's kitchen, spa bathrooms, private roof terrace with its own irrigation system, and expansive city views. 

Home

Courtesy image

The building offers a fitness center with pool and sauna, residents' lounge with playroom, billiard room, and catering kitchen. $4,995,000. Kirsten Jordan and Nicholas Lounsbury, Douglas Elliman, (917) 488-4016

Park Slope, Brooklyn 

Home

Courtesy image

Set in a historic Brooklyn district, this 1891 one-bedroom is also minutes' walk from Prospect Park. The light-filled top-floor corner unit has an exposed brick wall, hardwood floors, a kitchen with custom cabinets, a laundry, and a large bedroom overlooking a shared garden. 

Home

Courtesy image

A spiral staircase leads to a rooftop office featuring a glass wall and sliding doors to a deck with views of the tree-lined neighborhood and Manhattan skyline. $930,000. Katriona Kearney, Engel & Völkers Brooklyn DUMBO, (718) 643-6312

Upper West Side, Manhattan 

Home

Courtesy image

This two-bedroom corner apartment is in a landmark 1930 Emery Roth building across the street from Central Park and the Museum of Natural History. Details include herring-bone floors, arched doorways, 12 windows, four walk-in closets, large living-dining room, eat-in chef's kitchen with Vermont green-granite counters, and primary bedroom with marble and stone bathroom. 

Home

Courtesy image

The building has an ornate lobby, fitness center, bike room, playroom, and separate owners' storage rooms. $2,495,000. Michael J. Franco, Compass, (917) 817-4122

Boerum Hill, Brooklyn 

Home

Courtesy image

Built in the late 1890s, this four-story brick townhouse has been renovated and divided into a two-bedroom duplex rental with private patio and a four-bedroom owner's triplex with garden. The owner's home features exposed beams, two wood-burning fireplaces, central air, high-end modern kitchen, playroom, and primary bedroom floor with dressing room, spa-like bathroom, and home office. 

Home

Courtesy image

Nearby are neighborhood parks, two subway lines, restaurants, and services. $3,500,000. Terry Naini and Emilia Sultan, Brown Harris Stevens, (917) 841-1826 

Bedford Park, Bronx

Home

Courtesy image

This bright two-bedroom apartment is just outside the gates of the New York Botanical Garden and Fordham University. Features include king-size bedrooms; a 30-foot living and -dining-room area; an updated kitchen with stone counters, deep sink, and stainless-steel appliances; a quartz-tiled bathroom; and city views throughout. 

Home

Courtesy image

The pet-friendly co-op has a live-in super and laundry room, and is close to three subway lines. $325,000. The Aaron and Geoff Team, Compass, (929) 269-3411

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The Week contest: Cleaning crows
Crow
Feature

The Week contest: Cleaning crows

The challenge and necessity of friendship
An old Polaroid.
Picture of Damon LinkerDamon Linker

The challenge and necessity of friendship

Life is not a simulation
Grilling in the simulation.
Picture of Damon LinkerDamon Linker

Life is not a simulation

6 regal Tudor-style homes
Home
Feature

6 regal Tudor-style homes

Most Popular

Woody Allen goes out with a whimper
Woody Allen.
Opinion

Woody Allen goes out with a whimper

Texas butterfly sanctuary closes after QAnon-linked threats
National Butterfly Center
Lowe Blow

Texas butterfly sanctuary closes after QAnon-linked threats

White House staff reportedly found wads of printed paper clogging Trump's toilet
Donald Trump parody museum
Toilet Papers

White House staff reportedly found wads of printed paper clogging Trump's toilet