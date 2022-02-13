6 glamorous New York City apartments

Carnegie Hill, Manhattan

The Gatsby, built in 1924, stands in a historic district one block from Central Park. This four-bedroom condo, renovated and currently owned by James de Givenchy, a scion of the French fashion house, and his wife, Gina, has hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, crown-molding, and custom built-ins throughout; gourmet kitchen; living-dining room; library; and three full bathrooms.

Building amenities include a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, fitness room, and bicycle storage. $4,000,000. Matthew Cohen, Brown Harris Stevens, (201) 410-5496

Long Island City, Queens

This three-bedroom penthouse in the former Eagle Electric Factory has starred in several television series. The two-story home features 13-foot ceilings, oversize encased windows with electric blinds, architectural staircase, chef's kitchen, spa bathrooms, private roof terrace with its own irrigation system, and expansive city views.

The building offers a fitness center with pool and sauna, residents' lounge with playroom, billiard room, and catering kitchen. $4,995,000. Kirsten Jordan and Nicholas Lounsbury, Douglas Elliman, (917) 488-4016

Park Slope, Brooklyn

Set in a historic Brooklyn district, this 1891 one-bedroom is also minutes' walk from Prospect Park. The light-filled top-floor corner unit has an exposed brick wall, hardwood floors, a kitchen with custom cabinets, a laundry, and a large bedroom overlooking a shared garden.

A spiral staircase leads to a rooftop office featuring a glass wall and sliding doors to a deck with views of the tree-lined neighborhood and Manhattan skyline. $930,000. Katriona Kearney, Engel & Völkers Brooklyn DUMBO, (718) 643-6312

Upper West Side, Manhattan

This two-bedroom corner apartment is in a landmark 1930 Emery Roth building across the street from Central Park and the Museum of Natural History. Details include herring-bone floors, arched doorways, 12 windows, four walk-in closets, large living-dining room, eat-in chef's kitchen with Vermont green-granite counters, and primary bedroom with marble and stone bathroom.

The building has an ornate lobby, fitness center, bike room, playroom, and separate owners' storage rooms. $2,495,000. Michael J. Franco, Compass, (917) 817-4122

Boerum Hill, Brooklyn

Built in the late 1890s, this four-story brick townhouse has been renovated and divided into a two-bedroom duplex rental with private patio and a four-bedroom owner's triplex with garden. The owner's home features exposed beams, two wood-burning fireplaces, central air, high-end modern kitchen, playroom, and primary bedroom floor with dressing room, spa-like bathroom, and home office.

Nearby are neighborhood parks, two subway lines, restaurants, and services. $3,500,000. Terry Naini and Emilia Sultan, Brown Harris Stevens, (917) 841-1826

Bedford Park, Bronx

This bright two-bedroom apartment is just outside the gates of the New York Botanical Garden and Fordham University. Features include king-size bedrooms; a 30-foot living and -dining-room area; an updated kitchen with stone counters, deep sink, and stainless-steel appliances; a quartz-tiled bathroom; and city views throughout.

The pet-friendly co-op has a live-in super and laundry room, and is close to three subway lines. $325,000. The Aaron and Geoff Team, Compass, (929) 269-3411

