Feature

6 stylish homes in Florida cities

byThe Week Staff
March 13, 2022

Jacksonville

House

Courtesy image

Set on the banks of St. John's River, this four-bedroom home comes with 165 feet of water frontage. Designed by former AIA president Ted Pappas, it has a two-story family room with floating staircase, library with birch built-ins, living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling, and owner's suite with Shoji screen doors, spa bathroom, and water views.

House

Courtesy image

The landscaped lot has a private dock and a three-car garage with bathroom. $2,870,000. Jane Chefan, The Chefan Group/ONE Sotheby's International Realty, (904) 463-1179.

Sarasota

House

Courtesy image

Ownership of this three-bedroom home on the barrier island of Bird Key includes access to the yacht club and private area golf courses. The open-plan house features a living room with a 14-foot aquarium window and a chef's kitchen with double ovens and butler's pantry.

House

Courtesy image

The lushly landscaped, gated property has a circular brick driveway, rock waterfall feature, saltwater pool, and covered outdoor dining area. $2,595,000. Kathy Valente and Gregory Zies, Michael Saunders & Co., (941) 685-6767.

Miami

House

Courtesy image

This four-bedroom fully furnished home was extensively remodeled in 2017. The U-shaped house wraps around a heated pool and features oversize windows, an open kitchen with breakfast bar, and an en suite primary bedroom with pocket-door closets. 

House

Courtesy image

Sliding glass doors throughout lead to an entertaining area with covered patio space, outdoor shower, cabana bath, and tropical landscaping. $3,490,000. Vivian Aponte Blane, The Keyes Co./Luxury Portfolio International, (305) 778-8947.

Tampa

House

Courtesy image

This four-bedroom home on Davis Island offers water and city views. The house has mahogany floors, French doors to a screened terrace, living room with fireplace, high-end chef's kitchen, 450-bottle wine room, game room, and first-floor owners' retreat with sitting area and spa bathroom. 

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a private dock with boat lift, a heated pool, fountains, a spa, a fire feature, an outdoor kitchen with beverage center, and a covered entertaining and dining area. $5,950,000. Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker Realty, (813) 758-3443

Miami

House

Courtesy image

Built in 2019, this three-bedroom home is part of Belle Meade, a gated community in the city's Upper East Side, a neighborhood known for its architecture. The house features 25-foot-high ceilings, huge windows giving natural light throughout, a wood-and-steel floating staircase, an ultramodern chef's kitchen, a first-floor primary bedroom opening to the backyard pool and patio, and a second-floor main bedroom opening to a large deck.

House

Courtesy image

The backyard is surrounded by a privacy hedge. $2,995,000. Brett Eaglstein, Compass, (305) 699-8050.

Sarasota

House

Courtesy image

This 1964 three-bedroom ranch stands on an oversize fenced lot in Gulf Gate Estates. The refurbished open-plan home has new flooring, updated plumbing, an en suite primary bedroom, a bonus room, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and stone counters. 

House

Courtesy image

The property is landscaped with palm trees and tropical plants, there is space for a pool, and Siesta Key and area dining are nearby. $439,900. Michael Ballantyne, Coldwell Banker Realtors, (941) 404-7374.

