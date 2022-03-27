6 ideal homes in New Jersey

Franklinville

This five-bedroom cedar-log home stands on 31 wooded acres in Gloucester County. The house has natural stone and wood details; a great room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace and windows; a walk-in pantry; a wine cellar; a veranda with fireplace and hot tub; and a lower level with a second kitchen, steam shower, gym, and media room.

The property includes a five-stall horse barn with entertainment loft and guest suite, a round pen, riding trails, and fenced pastures. $3,495,000. Cary Simons, Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty, (484) 431-9019.

Weehawken

Part of the Henley on Hudson community, this waterfront townhouse looks out on the river and midtown Manhattan. The four-bedroom home features white-oak herringbone floors, mitered-edge stonework, architectural lighting, shadow-bead moldings, floor-to-ceiling windows, two balconies and a porch, a chef's kitchen, a living room with fireplace, an elevator to a heated private garage, and smarthome technology and security.

Ownership includes access to the community concierge, pool, saunas, three fitness centers, children's playroom, and cinema. $4,900,000. Jessica Williams, Christie's International Real Estate Northern New Jersey, (518) 578-1104.

Cape May Point

This 1915 cottage sits amid the dunes of an oversize beachfront lot. The three-bedroom home has a kitchen, dining area, and sitting nook with access to a rear deck; a living room opening to a screened front porch; a generous upstairs living room with additional sleeping area; and a roof deck with unobstructed water views.

Outside are garden beds planted with roses and an attached outdoor shower. $1,850,000. Starr Taylor, Long & Foster/Luxury Portfolio International, (609) 827-2965.

Hopewell

The estate known as The Castle occupies 4.4 private acres walking distance from the shops and cafés of Hopewell Borough. The seven-bedroom Victorian features the original carved-wood grand staircase, paneling, fireplaces, and built-ins; a formal dining room and library; a chef's kitchen; a huge front porch; and a solar field.

The property is landscaped with a pond big enough for water sports, a fountain, lawns, gardens, and trees, and includes two carriage houses. $4,995,000. Jennifer E. Curtis, Callaway Henderson Sotheby's International Realty, (609) 610-0809.

Moorestown

Currently owned by basketball star Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets, this six-bedroom home is near major highways to Philadelphia, New York City, and the Jersey Shore. The 2019 house has lavish, imaginative interiors by Widell & Boschetti, a double-height entry hall with grand staircase, a kitchen with two (zebra-striped) islands and chef's appliances, and a basement with movie room, gaming room, and aquarium.

The gated 1.8-acre landscaped property includes a basketball court. $4,999,999. Juliet Marie Cordeiro, Compass New Jersey, (610) 256-5288.

Toms River

This 1982 two-bedroom ranch-style house is part of a senior living community in the pinelands of central New Jersey. The open-plan home features upgraded lighting, fireplace, and sprinkler system; a kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances; and a bonus room off the main living area with French doors to a three-season sunroom.

Outside are a patio, yards, and abutting woods, and access to the community pool and tennis courts. $380,000. Anita F. Jacobus, Keller Williams Shore Properties, (732) 930-6910.

