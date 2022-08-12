Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Body window

The human body.

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
August 12, 2022

This week's question: Scientists at MIT have developed a stick-on patch that produces high-resolution images of the wearer's internal organs— which they think one day can be transmitted to cell phones. What would you call a companion app to this revealing new medical invention?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Dog workout

Skip advert

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Body window" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 16. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 26 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 19. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dead at 84
Issey Miyake Dies at age 84
RIP

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dead at 84

Is no-fault divorce Republicans' next target?
Wedding cake
Briefing

Is no-fault divorce Republicans' next target?

6 charming homes in the Hudson Valley
House
Feature

6 charming homes in the Hudson Valley

Most Popular

The car crash crisis
A car accident.
Briefing

The car crash crisis

The Daily Show cleverly illustrates Fox News double standard on FBI raids
Trevor Noah
Last Night on Late Night

The Daily Show cleverly illustrates Fox News double standard on FBI raids

Trump increased his legal jeopardy with law he signed in 2018
Trump signs legsilation
Petard-hosting

Trump increased his legal jeopardy with law he signed in 2018