The Week contest: Body window

This week's question: Scientists at MIT have developed a stick-on patch that produces high-resolution images of the wearer's internal organs— which they think one day can be transmitted to cell phones. What would you call a companion app to this revealing new medical invention?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Dog workout

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Body window" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 16. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 26 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 19. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.