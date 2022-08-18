Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Boss tickets

byThe Week Staff
August 18, 2022

This week's question: Because of a system Ticketmaster calls "dynamic pricing," tickets to a recent Bruce Springsteen concert cost as much as $5,500. What would you call a Springsteen song about a working-class hero who's unable to afford tickets to his favorite band?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Boss tickets" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 23. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 2 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 26. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

