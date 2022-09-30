Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Streamlined palace

King Charles III.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
September 30, 2022

This week's question: King Charles III reportedly will seek a "slimmed-down" British monarchy, with fewer royals and less emphasis on pomp, pageantry, and ostentatious displays of inherited wealth. If he were to apply this principle to a remodeled Buckingham Palace, what should he rename a more modest royal residence?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Sailing pumpkin

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Streamlined palace" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 4. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 14 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 7. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

