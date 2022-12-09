Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Floating ice

Feet.

Boy_Anupong/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
December 9, 2022

This week's question: Hundreds of fishermen and women had to be rescued from Minnesota's Upper Red Lake after the chunk of ice where they stood broke off and went adrift. Come up with the title of a disaster movie melodrama about this harrowing accidental voyage.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Floating ice" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Dec. 13. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 23 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Dec. 16. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

