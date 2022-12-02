Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Walker robber

byThe Week Staff
December 2, 2022

This week's question: A 68-year-old man who uses a walker allegedly robbed a bank in Fresno, California, and was caught two blocks away. Come up with the title of a crime movie about this slow-moving bandit.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Lustful ghost

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Walker robber" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Dec. 6. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 16 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Dec. 9. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

