The Week contest: Lustful ghost

byThe Week Staff
November 25, 2022

This week's question: A Gainesville, Texas landlady insists one of her rental properties is haunted by ghosts whose sexual assertiveness is driving away her tenants. Come up with the PG title of a movie about a group of paranormal researchers who attempt to rid the building of this promiscuous presence.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Musk statue

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Lustful ghost" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 29. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 9 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Dec. 2. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

