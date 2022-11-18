Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Musk statue

Elon Musk.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
November 18, 2022

This week's question: Fans of embattled tech billionaire Elon Musk have created a 30-foot aluminum statue of him as a human-goat hybrid riding a rocket. Come up with a name for this work that acknowledges the Tesla and Twitter CEO's current troubles.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Corpse actor 

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Musk statue" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 22. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 2 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 25. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

