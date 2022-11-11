Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Corpse actor

Morgue

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
November 11, 2022

This week's question: After a year of posting TikToks in which he pretended to be dead, a Kentucky restaurant manager was recently hired to play a corpse on CSI: Vegas. What should he title a motivational memoir about achieving his morbid dream?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Cat title 

Skip advert

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Corpse actor" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 15. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 25 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 18. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

6 spectacular homes in the desert
House
Feature

6 spectacular homes in the desert

The Check-In: Tips for your next vacation
An ID card.
Briefing

The Check-In: Tips for your next vacation

The Week contest: Cat title
Larry.
Feature

The Week contest: Cat title

EPA says water in Jackson, Mississippi, is safe to drink
Water treatment plant in Jackson, Mississippi
Drink up

EPA says water in Jackson, Mississippi, is safe to drink

Most Popular

TV pundits declare Trump 'the biggest loser' of 2022 midterms
Donald Trump
You break you buy

TV pundits declare Trump 'the biggest loser' of 2022 midterms

What the midterm results mean for Trump
Donald Trump.
Briefing

What the midterm results mean for Trump

Colbert's Late Show had a soundtrack for election night, and its aftermath
Kevin McCarthy
Last Night on Late Night

Colbert's Late Show had a soundtrack for election night, and its aftermath