Feature

The Week contest: Cat title

Larry.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
November 4, 2022

This week's question: A 15-year-old tabby cat named Larry has outlasted four British prime ministers during his time living at 10 Downing Street. Come up with an appropriately British-sounding honorific title for this stalwart feline-in-residence.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Soup vandalism

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Cat title" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 18 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 11. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

