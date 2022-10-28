Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Soup vandalism

Protesters.

Just Stop Oil / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
October 28, 2022

This week's question: Two young activists in a London museum recently threw a can of tomato soup at a Van Gogh painting to protest climate change. In seven or fewer words, come up with a warning sign that the museum can use to discourage copycat food-flinging attacks.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Car exorcist

Skip advert

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Soup vandalism" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 1. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 11 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Nov. 4. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley
House
Feature

6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley

The Week contest: Car exorcist
Gisele Bündchen.
Feature

The Week contest: Car exorcist

The case of the vanishing snow crabs
A snow crab.
Briefing

The case of the vanishing snow crabs

Scientists call for ocean to be legally treated as a living being
Ocean with sea foam
Righting the ocean

Scientists call for ocean to be legally treated as a living being

Most Popular

U.S. economy grows for 1st time in 6 months
Stock Market
On the come-up

U.S. economy grows for 1st time in 6 months

Russia dealt setbacks in Ukraine's east and south, pro-Kremlin bloggers say
Ukrainian forces in Kherson
2 steps back

Russia dealt setbacks in Ukraine's east and south, pro-Kremlin bloggers say

Trump reportedly wanted to testify before Jan. 6 panel, but lawyers said no
Donald Trump clip at Jan. 6 hearing
'Absolutely f--king not'

Trump reportedly wanted to testify before Jan. 6 panel, but lawyers said no