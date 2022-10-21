The Week contest: Car exorcist

This week's question: A New Age "healer" helped model Gisele Bündchen spiritually cleanse her SUV shortly after she announced she was seeking a divorce from NFL star Tom Brady. Come up with a job title for someone who specializes in exorcizing cars.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Fishing fraud

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Car exorcist" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 25. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 4 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 28. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.