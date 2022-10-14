Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Fishing fraud

byThe Week Staff
October 14, 2022

This week's question:  The joint winners of an Ohio bass fishing tournament were stripped of their prizes when the bass they caught were found to have lead weights inside their stomachs. Please come up with a name for a true-crime film about these fishing fraudsters.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Wedding no-show

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Fishing fraud" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 18. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 28 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 21. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

