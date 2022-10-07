Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Wedding no-show

A wedding ring.

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
October 7, 2022

This week's question: A Welsh woman who was jilted by her boyfriend of four years on her wedding day cheered herself up by going through the whole ceremony and reception without him. Please come up with a name for an unexpected wedding for one.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Streamlined palace

Skip advert

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Wedding no-show" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 11. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 21 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 14. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

6 tasteful homes in Vancouver, British Columbia
House
Feature

6 tasteful homes in Vancouver, British Columbia

The Week contest: Streamlined palace
King Charles III.
Feature

The Week contest: Streamlined palace

6 outstanding homes in Ohio
House
Feature

6 outstanding homes in Ohio

The Week contest: Sailing pumpkin
A pumpkin boat.
Feature

The Week contest: Sailing pumpkin

Most Popular

Survey reveals less than half of Americans plan to get flu shot this season
influenza vaccine syringe photo
Masks trump flu vax

Survey reveals less than half of Americans plan to get flu shot this season

Russian war bloggers warn Ukraine is threatening Kherson defensive lines
Ukraine inroads in Kherson
War on the Rocks

Russian war bloggers warn Ukraine is threatening Kherson defensive lines

Lizzo invited for an encore flute performance at James Madison's home
Lizzo
play it again sam?

Lizzo invited for an encore flute performance at James Madison's home