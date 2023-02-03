Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
The Week contest: Anti-aging quest

byThe Week Staff
February 3, 2023

This week's question:   A 45-year-old software tycoon's anti-aging regimen involves dozens of nutritional supplements, a low-calorie vegan diet, a team of 30 doctors, and a constant battery of MRIs and other tests. What should he call a self-help book promoting his grueling program for pursuing eternal youth?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Anti-aging quest" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 7. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 17 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb. 10. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

