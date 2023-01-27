The Week contest: AI pizza

This week's question: A startup founded by a group of rocket scientists is trying to devise an artificial intelligence system that can make pizza from scratch. What would you name a specialty pie created without the use of human hands?

Click here to see the results of the most recent contest: Ape song

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "AI pizza" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 10 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb. 3. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.