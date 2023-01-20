Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Ape song

Gibbons.

dossyl/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
January 20, 2023

This week's question: Males and females of a species of gibbon native to Southeast Asia have been observed singing duets in order to solidify social bonds. Come up with the title of a song that would suit the talents of these musically inclined apes.

Click here to see the results of the most recent contest: Royal memoir

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Ape song" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 24. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 3 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Jan. 27. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

