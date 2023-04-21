Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Ice music

Ice carousel in Finland.

ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO/AFP via Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
April 21, 2023

This week's question: A group of volunteers in northern Maine created the world's largest "ice carousel" by sawing a 1,776-foot circle of ice in a frozen lake and making it spin. Come up with the title of a good piece of music for this subzero merry-go-round.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Anxiety scent 

Skip advert

RESULTS:

THE WINNER: "Baby It's Cold, This Ride"

Stuart Burkhoff, Great Neck, New York 

SECOND PLACE: "Turn the Sheet Around"

Bill Winslow, Alexandria, Virginia

THIRD PLACE: "Crystal Blue Rotation"

Dianna Worth, Shelton, Washington

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

"I Only Hack Ice for You"

Timothy Olson, West Des Moines, Iowa

"Rock The Float"

Daniel Hicks, Randolph, Massachusetts 

"Chilling Me Softly"

Kenneth Burgan, Grass Valley, California

"Sawn Lake"

Janet Eguchi, Alameda, California

"Brr Elise"
Ken Kellam III, Dallas, Texas

"The Arctic Circle Game"

Cody Yeager, The Dalles, Oregon 

"(My Mama Told Me) You Better Chop A Round"

Roxanne Rhodes, New Port Richey, Florida

"You Spin My Ice Round"

Rebecca Burgan, Grass Valley, California

"Uncomfortably Numb"

John Bregoli, Weymouth, Massachusetts 

"Turn Around, Bright Ice"

Claire Williams, Louisville, Kentucky

"I Can't Get No Whirly Traction"

Peter Baumann, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania 

"Good Rotations"

Lynne Nelson, Pitman, New Jersey

"Chiller"

Patty Oberhausen, Fort Wayne, Indiana

"It's a Small, Small Whirl"

Colleen McEwen, Franklin, Massachusetts 

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The Week contest: Cave tourism
Spanish sportswoman Beatriz Flamini leaves a cave in Los Gauchos.
Feature

The Week contest: Cave tourism

6 bright homes in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
House
Feature

6 bright homes in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

Turning bodies into soil
A shrouded mannequin covered with flowers rests near a composting vessel.
Briefing

Turning bodies into soil

The Check-In: Colorado's Historic Opera Houses Circuit and more
The Sheridan Opera House.
Feature

The Check-In: Colorado's Historic Opera Houses Circuit and more

Most Popular

GOP rivals mock DeSantis over escalating Disney feud
Ron DeSantis
Mad about the Mouse

GOP rivals mock DeSantis over escalating Disney feud

Dominion CEO says 'we feel we got' accountability in Fox settlement
Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos
Litigating the Lies

Dominion CEO says 'we feel we got' accountability in Fox settlement

Has the GOP's culture war been for naught?
GOP logo holding protest sign
Today's big question

Has the GOP's culture war been for naught?