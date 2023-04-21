The Week contest: Ice music

This week's question: A group of volunteers in northern Maine created the world's largest "ice carousel" by sawing a 1,776-foot circle of ice in a frozen lake and making it spin. Come up with the title of a good piece of music for this subzero merry-go-round.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Anxiety scent

RESULTS:

THE WINNER: "Baby It's Cold, This Ride"

Stuart Burkhoff, Great Neck, New York

SECOND PLACE: "Turn the Sheet Around"

Bill Winslow, Alexandria, Virginia

THIRD PLACE: "Crystal Blue Rotation"

Dianna Worth, Shelton, Washington

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

"I Only Hack Ice for You"

Timothy Olson, West Des Moines, Iowa

"Rock The Float"

Daniel Hicks, Randolph, Massachusetts

"Chilling Me Softly"

Kenneth Burgan, Grass Valley, California

"Sawn Lake"

Janet Eguchi, Alameda, California

"Brr Elise"

Ken Kellam III, Dallas, Texas

"The Arctic Circle Game"

Cody Yeager, The Dalles, Oregon

"(My Mama Told Me) You Better Chop A Round"

Roxanne Rhodes, New Port Richey, Florida

"You Spin My Ice Round"

Rebecca Burgan, Grass Valley, California

"Uncomfortably Numb"

John Bregoli, Weymouth, Massachusetts

"Turn Around, Bright Ice"

Claire Williams, Louisville, Kentucky

"I Can't Get No Whirly Traction"

Peter Baumann, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania

"Good Rotations"

Lynne Nelson, Pitman, New Jersey

"Chiller"

Patty Oberhausen, Fort Wayne, Indiana

"It's a Small, Small Whirl"

Colleen McEwen, Franklin, Massachusetts