Feature

The Week contest: Anxiety scent

Woman and man with sweaty armpit on crowded subway train.

byThe Week Staff
April 7, 2023

This week's question: Swedish scientists have found that they can effectively treat women with social anxiety by exposing them to other people's armpit sweat. If this treatment for anxiety were turned into a commercial product, what should it be called?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Dad jokes

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Anxiety scent" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 11. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 21 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 14. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

