The Week contest: Dad jokes

This week's question: A recent study concluded that corny "dad jokes" help teach children how to cope with embarrassment. Come up with a term for the beneficial psychological effect of exposure to a pun-loving, shame-proof dad.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Dad jokes" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, April 4. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 14 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 7. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.