The Week contest: Seaweed invasion

This week's question: The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, a 5,000-mile-wide mass of thick, toxic fume-emitting brown seaweed, is expected to make beachgoing at Florida's Gulf Coast much less pleasant this spring. Come up with a tabloid headline about this foreign assault on the Sunshine State.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Seaweed invasion" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 28. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 7 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 31. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.