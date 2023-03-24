Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Seaweed invasion

sargassum seaweed.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
March 24, 2023

This week's question: The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt, a 5,000-mile-wide mass of thick, toxic fume-emitting brown seaweed, is expected to make beachgoing at Florida's Gulf Coast much less pleasant this spring. Come up with a tabloid headline about this foreign assault on the Sunshine State.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Clothesline drone

Skip advert

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Seaweed invasion" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 28. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 7 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 31. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

6 worthwhile homes in Iowa
House.
Feature

6 worthwhile homes in Iowa

Actually, it is nice to be rich
Piggy bank with pennies falling on top.
Feature

Actually, it is nice to be rich

The Check-In: The world's best airport, an Autio adventure, and more
The waterfall at Singapore&#039;s Changi Airport.
Feature

The Check-In: The world's best airport, an Autio adventure, and more

The Week contest: Clothesline drone
Drone carrying package.
Feature

The Week contest: Clothesline drone

Most Popular

DeSantis' no good, very bad week
Ron DeSantis at a podium
Behind the scenes

DeSantis' no good, very bad week

Essential molecules for life may have been 'delivered' to Earth from space
Asteroid Ryugu.
alien invasion

Essential molecules for life may have been 'delivered' to Earth from space

Mosquito species from South America discovered in Florida
Culex lactator.
new in town

Mosquito species from South America discovered in Florida