The Week contest: Clothesline drone

byThe Week Staff
March 17, 2023

This week's question:  A drone carrying $45,000 worth of drugs and other contraband fell short on its intended trip to a Montreal prison, after getting snagged on a backyard clothesline. If Hollywood were to make a crime or prison movie about a similar incident, what could it be called?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Bear chase.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Clothesline drone" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 21. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 31 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 24. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

