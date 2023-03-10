Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Bear chase

Bear in woods.

Ian Billenness/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
March 10, 2023

This week's question:  The National Park Service recently tweeted advising park visitors not to "push a slower friend down" if a bear is chasing them. What real or invented term could be used to describe this extreme form of self-preservation?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Bear chase" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 14. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 24 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 17. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

