The Week contest: Art dog

Jeff Koon&#039;s sculpture &quot;Balloon Dog.&quot;

Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
March 3, 2023

This week's question: A Miami art show attendee accidently knocked over a $42,000 Jeff Koons balloon dog sculpture, shattering it to bits. If the art world's king of kitsch were to present the remnants of the dog as a new work, what should he name it?

Click here to see the results of the most recent contest: Movie seats

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Art dog" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 7. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 17 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 10. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

