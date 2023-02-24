The Week contest: Movie seats

This week's question: AMC Theaters is introducing tiered pricing in its cinemas, with seats in the middle rows costing $1 to $2 more than other areas. What would you name these rows to convince moviegoers of the value of paying extra?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Movie seats" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 28. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 10 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on March 3. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.