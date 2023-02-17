The Week contest: Celebrity award

This week's question: At the Grammy Awards, the first annual "Dr. Dre Global Impact Award" went to the rapper and producer himself, Dr. Dre. Come up with the title of a distinctive award that could easily be given to the celebrity after which it is named.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Celebrity award" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 21. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the March 3 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb. 24. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.