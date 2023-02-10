Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Messy mom

Marie Kondo.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
February 10, 2023

This week's question: Marie Kondo, the home-organization guru who is now the mother of three children, recently admitted she has "kind of given up" on her once relentless pursuit of tidiness. What should she call a new book that reflects her messier new reality?

Click here to see the results of the most recent contest: Anti-aging quest

Skip advert

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Messy mom" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 14. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 24 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb. 17. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

10 Valentine's Day gifts for every kind of 'lover' in your life
Gift box.
Briefing

10 Valentine's Day gifts for every kind of 'lover' in your life

6 luxurious homes with great bedrooms
House
Feature

6 luxurious homes with great bedrooms

The Check-In: New rules for visiting the UK, securing your house while on vacation, and more
A front door.
Feature

The Check-In: New rules for visiting the UK, securing your house while on vacation, and more

The Week contest: Anti-aging quest
Supplements.
Feature

The Week contest: Anti-aging quest

Most Popular

Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are in the works at Disney
Tom Hanks at the Toy Story 4 premiere
playtime's not over

Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are in the works at Disney

Could moon dust be used to bring down Earth's temperatures?
Moon.
Lightly dusted

Could moon dust be used to bring down Earth's temperatures?

Reports: Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump
Mike Pence.
subpoenaed

Reports: Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump