Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Literary warnings

Used historical, autobiographical and revolutionary books for sale at the Plaza de Armas market

David Silverman/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
July 28, 2023

This week's question:  A Scottish university is warning students that Ernest Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea" contains "graphic fishing scenes." Name another potentially upsetting work of literature and, in five or fewer words, a fitting trigger warning.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Meeting creep

Skip advert

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Literary warnings" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 1. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 11 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 4. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

6 welcoming homes for lovers of Virginia
House
Feature

6 welcoming homes for lovers of Virginia

The Week contest: Meeting creep
A virtual conference
Feature

The Week contest: Meeting creep

The Decanter Wine Club: Premium bottles, handpicked by expert judges
Bottles of wine
Sponsored

The Decanter Wine Club: Premium bottles, handpicked by expert judges

6 bright and breezy homes for outdoor entertaining
House.
Feature

6 bright and breezy homes for outdoor entertaining

Most Popular

New immigration law hits Florida construction and agricultural workforces
Buildings under construction in Miami
fleeing florida

New immigration law hits Florida construction and agricultural workforces

Judge limits how Biden officials can communicate with social media companies
Meta headquarters.
blocked

Judge limits how Biden officials can communicate with social media companies

How Texas became a 'clean energy powerhouse'
Illustration of wind turbines, Guadalupe Mountains and Texas state flag
In depth

How Texas became a 'clean energy powerhouse'