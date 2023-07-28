The Week contest: Literary warnings

This week's question: A Scottish university is warning students that Ernest Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea" contains "graphic fishing scenes." Name another potentially upsetting work of literature and, in five or fewer words, a fitting trigger warning.

