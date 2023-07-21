The Week contest: Meeting creep

This week's question: "Meeting creep" is locking workers into endless, prolonged video conferences with bosses and colleagues that crowd out actual work. In seven words or fewer, come up with a message for a pop-up screen warning everyone that their remote meeting is taking too long.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Lab chicken

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Meeting creep" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 25. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 4 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 21. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.