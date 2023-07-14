Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Lab chicken

Gourmet plate of chicken.

mphillips007 / Getty Images.

The Week Staff
July 14, 2023

This week's question:  A Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurant became the first eatery in the country to serve a dish of lab-grown chicken. What would you call a daily special to whet diners' appetites for poultry generated in a petri dish?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Lab chicken" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 18. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 28 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 21. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

