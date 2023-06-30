Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Snail movie

Agriculture scientist holds a Giant African Snail.

Kerry Sheridan / AFP via Getty Image

byThe Week Staff
June 30, 2023

This week's question:  Florida has been invaded by the giant African land snail, a banana-sized gastropod that devours foliage, gnaws on buildings, and transmits diseases and parasites in its trail of slime. Come up with the title of a creature-feature horror film about this slow-moving menace.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Snail movie" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 11. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 21 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on July 14. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

