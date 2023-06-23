The Week contest: Beatles song

This week's question: Artificial intelligence is being used to extract John Lennon's vocals from an unreleased demo tape to help create what Sir Paul McCartney is calling "the final Beatles song." What would be an appropriate title for the Fab Four's AI-enabled single?

