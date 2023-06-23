Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Beatles song

Paul McCartney and John Lennon holding their guitars.

Bettmann / Contributor / Gettyimages

byThe Week Staff
June 23, 2023

This week's question:  Artificial intelligence is being used to extract John Lennon's vocals from an unreleased demo tape to help create what Sir Paul McCartney is calling "the final Beatles song." What would be an appropriate title for the Fab Four's AI-enabled single?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Beatles song" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 27. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the July 7-July 14 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 30. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

