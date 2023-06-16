Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Secondhand quitter

byThe Week Staff
June 16, 2023

This week's question: Dissatisfied workers in Japan can now hire professional "quitters" to save themselves the anxiety of telling their bosses they're resigning. Come up with a name for a company that offers this severance service.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, type "Secondhand quitter" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 20. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page next issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, June 23. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

