The Week contest: Lighthouse B&B

Pigeon Point Lighthouse.

Gary Gray | Gettyimages

byThe Week Staff
June 9, 2023

This week's question: The federal government is giving away 10 free lighthouses it no longer needs, since GPS now helps keep ships from running aground. What would you call a lighthouse bed and breakfast?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Cheap wine

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Lighthouse B&B" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 13. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 23 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 16. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

