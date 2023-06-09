The Week contest: Lighthouse B&B

This week's question: The federal government is giving away 10 free lighthouses it no longer needs, since GPS now helps keep ships from running aground. What would you call a lighthouse bed and breakfast?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Lighthouse B&B" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 13. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 23 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 16. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

