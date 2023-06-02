Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Cheap wine

byThe Week Staff
June 2, 2023

This week's question:  A relabeled $2.70 supermarket wine won the gold medal at a prestigious French wine contest, with unsuspecting judges describing it as possessing a "suave, nervous, and rich palate with clean young scents." What would you rename this bottle of plonk to reflect its upset victory?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Dog accomplice 

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Cheap wine" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, June 6. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 16 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 9. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

