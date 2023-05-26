Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Dog accomplice

Dog in the driver seat of a vehicle.

Jessica Lipki | Gettyimages

byThe Week Staff
May 26, 2023

This week's question: A suspected drunk driver allegedly tried to fool police by putting his dog in the driver's seat. Come up with the name of a charge for this unusual attempt at DUI dodging.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Pet planes

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Dog accomplice" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 30. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the June 9 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on June 2. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Skip advert

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

6 efficient homes for the eco-conscious
House
Feature

6 efficient homes for the eco-conscious

The Check-In: Dinosaur Trips takes travelers on Jurassic journeys, a seltzer museum in New York, and more
People look at a dinosaur fossil at the Royal Tyrrel Museum
Feature

The Check-In: Dinosaur Trips takes travelers on Jurassic journeys, a seltzer museum in New York, and more

The Week contest: Pet planes
A dog looking out of an airplane window.
Feature

The Week contest: Pet planes

6 tropical homes in the U.S. Virgin Islands
House
Feature

6 tropical homes in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Most Popular

WHO chief warns of pathogens that could be 'even deadlier' than Covid-19
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
stern warning

WHO chief warns of pathogens that could be 'even deadlier' than Covid-19

Is the IRS about to kill TurboTax?
IRS building and sign
Today's big question

Is the IRS about to kill TurboTax?

California is diverting melting snow to avoid flooding
California&#039;s Tulare Lake.
the river runs down

California is diverting melting snow to avoid flooding